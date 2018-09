JusMin Toader announces that he will participate on Oct. 10 in meeting with all head prosecutors

Minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, announced, on Saturday, that in the coming period, on September 28, he will attend the meeting of the chairmen of the Courts of Appeal, and on October 10 he will be present at a meeting with all the prosecutors that have leadership positions.

Minister Toader emphasized that the meeting with the heads of prosecutors' offices, which will take place in Bucharest, was scheduled on August 8, during discussions that the Minister had with General Prosecutor Augustin Lazăr, ad-interim head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Anca Jurma, and the head of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), Felix Bănilă.

Tudorel Toader announced the meetings in a Facebook post on Saturday, mentioning also that on May 18 he also attended the annual meeting of the chairmen of tribunals, taking place in Targu Jiu.