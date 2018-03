JusMin Toader: Ministry to send new documents to Serbia for extradition of former PSD MP Ghita

Minister Tudorel Toader on Monday announced that the Ministry of Justice will send, at the Serbian magistrates' request, a new set of documents regarding the extradition of the former social-democrat Member of Parliament Sebastian Ghita.

"The Serbian magistrates have demanded additional references regarding the nature, the contents, the criminal activity's modus operandi. The documents parked at the Ministry of Justice last week. The Ministry of Justice has asked for the necessary information to the Ploiesti Court of Appeals. Today, most likely [Monday, ed. n.] we'll receive from the said court the original of the respective documents and, the moment we have them, we immediately send them to Serbia by express courier," Tudorel Toader said at the ministry's seat, according to the private broadcaster Antena 3.

AGERPRES .