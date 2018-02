JusMin Toader says he won't talk to Chief Prosecutor Kovesi about DNA report

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader told AGERPRES on Friday that he won't carry out any discussion with Laura Codruta Kovesi regarding the report on the management of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA).

When asked if he intends to summon prosecutor-in-chief of the DNA Laura Codruta Kovesi in order to discuss the report, Toader responded no.Toader announced on Thursday that he will start the procedure for the dismissal of the head of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate Laura Codruta Kovesi, for "acts and deeds intolerable under the rule of law."Prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi mentions that she will follow the legal procedure and respond point by point to all the statements of Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, who proposed her removal from office.