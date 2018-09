JusMin Toader visits Italy to discuss speeding up reform of transfer detainees with Italian counterpart

Speeding up the process of reforming prison transfer procedures was among the topics discussed by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader and his Italian counterpart Alfonso Bonafede during his two-day visit to Rome, according to Agerpres.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Ministry of Justice, Toader and senior official Marieta Safta paid a visit to Rome on Monday and Tuesday.Bonafede displayed "full readiness" to provide the support of the Italian Justice Ministry to the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019."During the meeting, the two ministers reiterated their mutual commitment to speeding up the process of reforming prisoner transfer procedures, a long-standing theme on the Italian political agenda, as well as in the attention of the Romanian justice minister. Also discussed were relevant issues such as the protection of minors, the liaison magistrate's institution, the commissioning of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), the extension of EPPO's jurisdiction to include terrorism as a transnational judicial response that is effective against this growing danger."The Romanian delegation on Monday toured the Rebibbia Penitentiary, where it was welcomed by senior official with the Italian Ministry of Justice Vittorio Ferraresi and the head of the Department of Penitentiary Administration Francesco Basentini.On the second day of the visit, the Romanian delegation had a meeting with professor Eugenio Gaudio, Rector of La Sapienza University."At the meeting - also attended by professor Bruno Botta, vice-rector responsible for international relations, Professor Paolo Ridola, dean of the Law Faculty and professor Antonello Biagini, president of the La Sapienza Foundation - the Romanian side presented a project for the great university in Rome to host an international colloquium on legal issues during the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union, with support from the Romanian Ministry of Justice, the Romanian Embassy in Italy, the Romanian Cultural Institute in Rome and the academia."According to the MJ, the importance of legal research and university collaboration was discussed, with emphasis on the role of law, co-operation and the approximation of legal systems in the consolidation of the European Union.