Klaus Iohanis awards national Order ”Star of Romania” to Italian President's daughter

President Klaus Iohannis awarded the the National Order of the 'Star of Romania' in the rank of Grand Cross to the Italian President's daughter Laura Mattarella and to Ugo Zampetti, Secretary General of the Italian Presidency, in the context of the former's current visit to this country.

The two distinctions were awarded "in sign of high appreciation for the exceptional contribution made to the development of the Romanian-Italian relations of collaboration and friendship," informs a press release by the Presidential Administration sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.Also as a sign of high appreciation for the great contribution made to the development of the Romanian-Italian collaboration and friendship relations, the head of the Romanian state has awarded the National Order "Faithful Service" in the rank of Grand Cross, with the sign for civilians, to Gianfranco Astori, Information Advisor to the President of the Italian Republic, Ambassador Elisabetta Belloni - Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Pietro Benassi - Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Italy, Plenipotentiary Minister Giuseppe Maria Buccino Grimaldi - Director General for the European Union in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Daniele Cabras - Parliamentary Advisor to the President of the Republic, Director of the Office of the Secretariat General, Ambassador Emanuela D'Alessandro - Advisor to the President of the Republic, Director of the Office for Diplomatic Affairs, Marco Giungi - Italian Ambassador to Romania, Giovanni Grasso - Advisor to the President of the Republic, Director of the Press and Communication Office, Ambassador Riccardo Guariglia - Head of Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Simone Guerrini - Advisor to the President of the Italian Republic, Director of the Office of the President's Secretariat, and Plenipotentiary Minister Inigo Lambertini - Head of the Diplomatic Ceremony Service of the Italian Republic.Klaus Iohannis has bestowed, by decree, the National Order "Faithful Service" in the rank of Grand Cross on the Air Fleet General Roberto Corsini - Advisor to the President of the Republic, Director of the Military Affairs Office and Secretariat of the Supreme Council of Defense, and to General Rolando Mosca Moschini - Advisor to the President of the Republic for the Supreme Defense Council Affairs and Secretary of the Supreme Defense Council.Also awarded with the National Order "Faithful Service" in the rank of Grand Officer, with the sign for civilians, were Plenipotentiary Minister Francesco Di Nitto - Deputy Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Republic, Cinzia Raimondi - Head of Ceremony Service of the Presidency of the Republic and Plenipotentiary Minister Stefano Zanini - Deputy Head of the Diplomatic Ceremonial Department of the Italian Republic.At the same time, the President of Romania has awarded, by decree, the National Order "Faithful Service" in the rank of Commander, with the sign for civilians, to Jacopo Albergoni - the Head of the Visits Office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and to Carmelo Maria Barbera - Office for Diplomatic Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic.