Klaus Iohannis proposes two scenarios for Romanian education system

The "Educated Romania" project, initiated by President Klaus Iohannis provides for two scenarios for the 2030 education system, for all its levels.

As regards early education, the two scenarios have a similar concept, focused on developing age specific competencies.

For the primary and lower secondary education, the first scenario provides for a primary and secondary cycle of four years, alongside a preparatory year. The final assessment is based on an exam, the class average and the grade point average of the unique standardized tests.

The second scenario provides for a six-year primary education and a three-year lower secondary education. During primary education there are no marks or ratings. The educational portfolio is kept. The transition is made by a standardized test, the recommendation of a councilor and an interview or specific tests for technical and vocational education.

In regards to higher secondary education, scenario 1 establishes a duration of 4 years. Graduates of the eleventh grade, in vocational education, finalize a program of additional training in order to take the theoretical baccalaureate. There are two types of baccalaureate - theoretical and applied. The applied one allows access to tertiary vocational education.

The second scenario provides for a three year duration of secondary learning, regardless of the form of the chosen education (theoretical, professional, vocational). Professional education relies on a 50 percent practical skills weight. The studies' completion test is standardized and cross-disciplinary, with emphasis on the profile's content. Students can choose three exams, according to their options for the university studies. The international baccalaureate is also recognized.

In regards to tertiary education, the first scenario establishes a path of professional degree, composed of the education offered in university colleges and an additional year of education used for obtaining the bachelor's degree.

According to the second scenario, the study levels of bachelor's (first cycle), masters' (second cycle) and doctoral (third cycle) can be accessed by all graduates of the secondary studies completion exam, regardless of the chosen path.