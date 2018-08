Large or medium-sized business operators must have electronic cash registers with fiscal memory as of 1 September

Large or medium-sized business operators have to purchase electronic cash registers with fiscal memory until 1 September, according to a press release issued on Monday by the Ministry of Finance for AGERPRES.

"The intention of the Ministry of Finance is that this process should be carried out without affecting the activity of the business operators, and until the implementation of the new fiscal machines is completed, the competent control bodies will carry out a series of preventive and guiding actions", the quoted source informs.On 24 May, Government Emergency Ordinance no. 44/2018 according to which business operators have to purchase electronic cash registers with fiscal memory was passed. Thus, the measure must be implemented by large or medium-sized taxpayers by 1 September 2018 and by small business operators by 1 November 2018.The deadlines of 1 September, 2018 and 1 November, 2018, respectively, are final deadlines.