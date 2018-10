Lawyer says OLAF letter shows DNA investigation against Liviu Dragnea is evidence-less

The High Court of Cassation and Justice on Wednesday ruled on a challenge filed by Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea, asking for the lift of the warrants of distraint ordered by the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) on his assets in the "Tel Drum" case.

Dragnea didn't appear in court, but lawyer Maria Vasii who represented him argued that the DNA probe is based on speculation and not hard evidence, as the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) has sent an official note according to which they have never investigated the PSD leader."The underlying elements for the entire DNA probe are two investigations by OLAF. OLAF recently sent us an official response stating that they have never investigated Mr. Dragnea, therefore the entire argumentation of the prosecutors is groundless, since we have OLAF's written confirmation that they have never investigated Mr. Dragnea, therefore no fraud has been tracked in connection with his activity. This is the reason why all measures to freeze his assets lack legal foundation. More than that, the OLAF response shows the DNA's ongoing investigation relies entirely on speculation and not on evidence, and particularly not on the two OLAF reports (...). The two OLAF reports were about an investigation into the revamping of two county roads in Teleorman, but the investigation was targeted at others, not Mr. Dragnea. The OLAF reports state that the presentation of certain works may have differed from reality, but there is no accusation specifically against Mr. Dragnea," said Vasii.