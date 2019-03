MAE hails Romania's election to hold vice presidency of OIAC Executive Committee

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed Romania's election to hold vice presidency of the Executive Committee of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OIAC), a decision adopted on Thursday at the plenary sitting of the 90th session of the Executive Committee of the OIAC.

Our country's mandate is for one year, starting on May 11 2019, when it becomes a member of the Executive Committee of the OIAC for two years.

"The election of Romania to do this job proves the appreciation our country enjoys at the level of the Organisation, as well as the concrete support granted to the OIAC in the past two years. Moreover, this is a recognition of Romania's potential to contribute to the strengthening and promotion of the OIAC role within the international institutional system in disarmament field. While holding the vice presidency of the Executive Council of the OIAC, Romania will continue to actively support efforts for strengthening Organisation's capacity to respond to current challenges in chemical weapons field and to implement as efficiently as possible the Convention for Banning Chemical Weapons considering its primordial desideratum - the elimination of chemical weapons at global level," reads the said release.