MAE informs that Romania opened new Consulate General in Edinburgh

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs that, as of Wednesday, Romania's Consulate General in Edinburgh is open to the Romanian citizens seeking consular services.

The existing Consular office in Edinburgh converted into a Consulate General.

Currently, Romania has two operational diplomatic and consular representations on the soil of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, that provides consular services, assistance and protection to the significant number of Romanian citizens residing on the territory of this state, a release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES informs.

According to the MAE, the conversion of the consular office in Edinburgh into a Consulate General is part of the complex process of expanding the consular network of Romania, alongside the opening of the Consulate General of Romania in Miami (the US) and the Consular Office in Melbourne (Australia), and also includes making the Consular office in Manchester (the UK) operational, in the shortest time possible.

As of 7 November, Romania's Consulate General in Edinburgh receives and processes the consular services, assistance and protection requests, filed by Romanian citizens of Scotland (Aberdeenshire, Angus, Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway, Dunbartonshire, Dundee, Edinburgh, Fife, Glasgow, Highland and Islands, Inverclyde, Lanarkshire, Lothian Region, Perth and Kinross, Renfrewshire, Scottish Borders, Sterling and Clackmannanshire) and Northern Ireland (Antrim, Armagh, Belfast, Derry and Londonderry, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone).

AGERPRES .