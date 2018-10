MAE: Romanian sailor kidnapped in September from a ship off Nigerian waters was released

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informed that the Romanian sailor kidnapped on 22 September from a ship off the Nigerian waters was released along with all the other crew members.

According to a release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, the Romanian citizen will be repatriated in the coming days and he is currently being assisted by a mobile consular team within the Embassy of Romania in Bern."The family of the Romanian citizen, who is in permanent contact with representatives of the MAE crisis cell, was informed in this regard by the Swiss shipowner. The MAE crisis cell, through the six diplomatic missions involved (the Embassies of Romania in Abuja, Bern, London, Manila, Ljubljana and Zagreb), has always maintained contact with the Nigerian and Swiss authorities, the shipowner, the Romanian citizen's family, the central authorities of the states of residence of the other kidnapped persons," the press release showed.