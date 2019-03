Majority leader Dragnea says President Iohannis once again indicates he considers judiciary subordinated to him

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, Liviu Dragnea said on Thursday that at a meeting hosted by the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with leaders of the civil society on a referendum on justice, President Klaus Iohannis once again indicated that he considers the judiciary "to be under the authority of the president."

"At the meeting at Cotroceni, President Iohannis once again indicated that he considers the Romanian judiciary to operate under his authority," Dragnea said.He added that Iohannis told the meeting that justice legislation "has been made to save Dragnea from going to jail.""Fortunately, most of the attendees rejected his approach," said the Social Democratic leader.