MEP Ivan: Open letter for Dragnea's resignation shows that PSD can no longer be reformed

The open letter that requests "the immediate resignation" of Liviu Dragnea as chairman of the Social-Democratic Party and as Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, signed by three PSD party leaders, shows in fact that the party can no longer be reformed and that it represents a "settling of scores between two groups of interest that wish to bring Dragnea to the negotiation table and to redivide the national budget", MEP S&D (Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats) Catalin Ivan told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"The letter itself shows that - for whoever sees and understands - that PSD can no longer be reformed. It is in fact a settling of scores between two groups that are dividing a party held captive and neither one group, nor the other can be the ones that could reform PSD or reform Romania. If we look at the letter, the first request shows that Liviu Dragnea is asked to step down from the position of chairman of the party, and then, somewhere later in the text that Viorica Dancila should take over the interim. It is very clear that the approach is completely frivolous, because you cannot take down Liviu Dragnea and then have his interface lead the party - it's just like still allowing Liviu Dragnea to lead the party. Actually, it is a negotiation between two groups of obscure interests, that want to bring back Dragnea to the negotiation table and to redivide this "cake" that is named the national budget, and, basically, Romania. There are only financial interests, economic interests that stand behind this approach, and not by far the well-being of PSD and of Romania," Catalin Ivan said.PSD leaders signed an open letter in which they demand the "immediate resignation" of Liviu Dragnea as chairman of PSD and as Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to take over as interim head of the party.The document is signed by the PSD Deputy Chairman Paul Stanescu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Regional Development and Public Administration, by Gabriela Firea, Deputy Chairman of PSD and General Mayor of Bucharest and by Adrian Tutuianu, PSD Deputy Chairman and Deputy Speaker of the Senate.