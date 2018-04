Mike Pompeo, noul șef al diplomației americane, a ajuns in Israel: I-a intaratat pe israelieni impotriva iranienilor

Romania's women's tennis side defeated the Czech Republic 3-1 on Sunday in its first Group C match of the 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad (Sweden). /* (c)AdOcean 2003-2017, SomaSocial_ro.stiripesurse.ro.@ Article Placements.In Article SPS ...

Romanians will grill more than 30 million mititei, a traditional Romanian dish of grilled ground meat rolls made from a mixture of beef, lamb and pork , on the May 1 break, exceeding the amount consumed last year by about 10-15 percent, according to estimates of meat processors. ...