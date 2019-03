Minister-delegate Ciamba: Brexit Agreement - rejected for 3rd time; EU ready for worst case scenario

The European Union is ready for "the worst case scenario" in the context in which the Brexit Agreement was rejected for the third time, Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba posted on Twitter on Friday, partitive agerpres.ro.

"The Brexit Agreement was rejected for the third time by the British Parliament. Although we regret the decision, the Romanian Presidency of the European Union Council took all the contingency measures for the worst case scenario. The General Affairs Council is ready to support London's requests," the Romanian Official wrote on Twitter.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk convened on 10 April an extraordinary summit of the European leaders, after the vote on Friday in the British Parliament, which rejected, for the third time, the agreement of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the EU, according to Reuters and AFP.