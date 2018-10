Minister-delegate Negrescu: Romania is in favour of an orderly and predictable process regarding Brexit

Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu reiterated on Tuesday, within the General Affairs Council (Art.50) meeting in Luxembourg, Romania's support in view of consenting the withdrawal agreement of the UK from the European Union and stressed that our country is in favor of an "orderly and predictable" process regarding Brexit.

"The negotiations are heading in the right direction and it's important that the last steps be made in the same constructive spirit, in view of accepting the agreement in its entirely. A orderly and predictable withdrawal of the UK can guarantee the observance of the European citizens' rights post-Brexit, including that of the Romanians who are living, working or studying in the UK," Minister-delegate Negrescu stated, according to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).According to the quoted source, the Minister-delegate added that Romania, as the future state to hold the Presidency of the Council of the EU, in the first half of 2019, will collaborate closely with all the European institutions and member states, in order to ensure the necessary institutional framework in the context of the UK's withdrawal from the EU, on 29 March 2019.The release also shows that, within the meeting, European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union Michel Barnier mentioned that, over the last period, the negotiations were carried out in an intense and constructive manner, with most aspects already being agreed upon by the negotiators of the EU and those of the UK, although nothing has been set out until all the aspects are agreed."The General Affairs Council (Art.50) meeting in EU27 format in Luxembourg was organised following the starting of the UK's withdrawal process from the European Union.