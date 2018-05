Minister delegate Negrescu: Romania is ready to be part of EU 'hard core'

Romania is ready to join the "hard core" of the European Union and to participate by concrete actions in the relaunch of the community project having as ultimate goal a Union closer to its citizens, Minister delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu said on Tuesday during a visit to Germany, the Foreign Ministry said in a release.

"Cooperation with Germany and France in this format sends a strong message of cohesion, proving that member states, regardless of the date of their accession, economic profile or geographical position, can work together to support projects of common interest. Exercising the Presidency of the Council of the European Union is equally an opportunity to strengthen the unity of the member states, acting as an impartial mediator and having an approach based on consensus and dialogue," said Victor Negrescu.The Minister delegate for European Affairs was on a visit to Germany on Tuesday, where he attended a trilateral meeting with German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth and with France's Minister for European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau.According to the Foreign Ministry, the three had informal consultations, exchanging opinions on topical and priority issues, seeking to identify new coordination and cooperation opportunities. During the talks, the Minister delegate for European Affairs presented his partners of dialogue the progress made with preparations for Romania's taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union starting January 1, 2019, while also reiterating Romania's desire to work with Germany and France so as to make a substantial contribution to the debate on the relaunch of the European project.The Minister delegate also met with Secretary of State with Germany's Ministry of the Interior Stephan Mayer, with the two discussing hot subjects on the European agenda, with focus on strengthening internal security and the reform of the Schengen area. In this context, Victor Negrescu stressed that Romania's Schengen bid is a legitimate goal.Minister Negrescu also attended a European affairs meeting with members of the "Polis 180" think-thank.