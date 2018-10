Minister of European Funds Plumb about MEP Cretu's comments: 'I think they have a 'political subtext'

"First of all I think there is a political subtext to them (Corina Crețu's statements - editor's note). The relation between the Ministry of European Funds and the Brussels authorities is a correct one, based on mutual support and this is how it's going to be from now on too," Rovana Plumb said at Parliament.

She added that she will have a discussion with Corina Crețu to see what was the source of "those complaints.""I will discuss with Mrs. Crețu and I will ask her what was the source of those complaints. From what I've seen so far, I believe that her statements have a political subtext," said Rovana Plumb.On Monday, the European Commissioner for Regional Policy, Corina Cretu, stated that she will no longer accept any insults coming from the Romanian Government, in the context in which she warned the Bucharest authorities many times before that Romania is losing money because of the lack of projects and all that she received instead were reproaches for saying things how they were."It is my duty as a Commissioner for Regional Policy to warn all the member states, Romania including, about the risk of having losses or losing already committed funds, especially in the infrastructure area, considering that these are complex works, which take years to be done, and I must do my job and say things how they are when a country risks to lose its chance to development for several generations. As you all know, ever since I became European Commissioner for Regional Policy, I have tried to help the less developed regions with their absorption rate. In what Romania is concerned, I have made tremendous efforts, in the sense that I staged very many projects worth three billions of euros, which means that I basically helped the national budget with three billions euros, which money would have been otherwise lost," the European official told a press conference held in Brussels.

AGERPRES