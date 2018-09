Nasser Bourita: Morocco voices support for Romania's UN Security Council candidacy

Morocco appreciates Romania's role on the regional and international stage, which is why it has expressed its support for Romania's candidacy for the Security Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Morocco, Nasser Bourita, said on Wednesday in a joint press statement with his Romanian counterpart, Teodor Melescanu.

"Morocco appreciates Romania's role on the regional and international stage, which is why Morocco has expressed its support for Romania's candidacy for the Security Council. We consider and have repeated to Mr. Minister today that receiving Romania within the Security Council will add value to the Council's efforts, will bring more serenity, more experience to the works of the Security Council and we are sure that Romania will make a very useful contribution to the preservation of peace, stability in regions very close to Morocco, in Africa and in the Near East," said the Moroccan diplomat.He stressed that this is the first visit of a foreign minister from Morocco to Bucharest in the past 15 years, but that the relationship between the two countries "has always been one of friendship, mutual respect and fruitful cooperation.""We decided to give a more strategic content to this bilateral relationship. We have decided to strengthen our political dialogue," he said. In the context in which Morocco is the first economic partner of Romania in Africa and in the Arab world, the next Joint Commission Romania-Morocco should be the result of the efforts to bring together economic operators, to have bilateral actions.The head of the Romanian diplomacy reiterated the support that our country will grant to Morocco in the context of the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of next year. "We want the topic of the Maghreb and especially the topic of Sub-Saharan Africa, the Union's support for the development of these areas to be a priority for us in the policy on the southern part of the European Union," he said.