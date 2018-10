Non-government corporate and household loans up 1.1 pct this September

The non-government corporate and household loans granted by credit institutions were up 1.1 percent this September from August (0.6 pct in real terms) to 247.652 bln lei, shows a Thursday release of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

RON-denominated loans advanced 1.2 percent (0.7 percent in real terms), whereas foreign currency-denominated loans advanced 0.9 percent when expressed in RON and 0.5 percent when expressed in EUR, informs the release.As of September 30, 2018, the non-government credit was up 6.3 percent (1.2 percent in real terms) year-on-year, on the back of the 13.3 percent increase in RON-denominated loans (7.8 percent in real terms) and the 4.8 percent decline in foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, forex loans dropped 6.1 percent), BNR informs.The government credit was 1.8 percent higher in September 2018 than a month earlier, at 101.793 billion lei. At end-September 2018, government lending was 5 percent (-0.1 percent in real terms) higher from the same year-ago period.Broad money (M3) amounted to over 366.261 billion lei at the end of September, up 0.3 percent (-0.2 percent in real terms) month on month. In a year-on-year comparison, broad money rose 10.3 percent (5 percent in real terms).