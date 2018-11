ONRC: 58,669 companies removed from Trade Register in first nine months of 2018, down 1.55pct

The number of companies removed from the Trade Register dropped in the first nine months of 2018 by 1.55 percent, as compared to the similar interval of 2017, reaching 58,669, according to the statistics recorded by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most companies removed from the registrar were recorded in Bucharest - 9,320 companies (6.07 percent fewer Y-o-Y) and in the following counties: Cluj - 2,462 ( minus 8.10 percent), Timis - 2,365 (plus 5.53 percent) and Iasi - 2,335 (minus 11.15 percent).At the opposite end, the fewest companies removed from the registrar were recorded in the counties of Covasna - 415 (16.83 percent fewer than in the similar period of 2017), Ialomita - 417 (plus 1.71 percent) and Calarasi - 471 (minus 23.41 percent).The most significant rise in the number of removals was recorded in the counties of Dambovita, of 38.46 percent, Giurgiu, 31.99 percent and Vrancea, 24.76 percent.By domains of activity, the highest number of removals was recorded in wholesale and retail trade, the repair of automobiles and motorcycles - 16, 137 (plus 6.07 percent as compared to last year;s first nine months), agriculture, forestry and fishing - 6,968 (plus 33.18 percent) and constructions - 4,879 (plus 6.09 percent).As many as 4,768 companies were removed from the Trade Register in September, most in Bucharest - 825 and in the counties of Constanta - 218 and Cluj - 196.