Open letter of 43 civic organisations active in street protests, request to PM Tudose a meeting

A number of 43 civic organisations, that were active in the street protests on the proposals to amend the Justice Laws and the Criminal Codes, addressed an open letter to Prime Minister Mihai Tudose, in which they request him a meeting between 27-30 December, underscoring that dialogue is the only solution to preserve and strengthen democracy.

"The 43 signatory civic organisation, that have been active in the street protests which followed after the issuance of the emergency ordinance no.13 and, subsequently, after the proposals amending the Justice Laws and the Criminal Codes, request you a meeting between 27-30 December 2017, at your discretion. We want to carry out an institutional, settled, clam and rational discussion, without the inherent stridency of political or civic positioning of this past year. We believe that the interest for Romania's future, the values of democracy and the rule of law, freedom and our citizens' welfare should prevail, and dialogue is the only solution for preserving and strengthening democracy," the open letter sent to STIRIPESURSE on Saturday mentions.The signatory organisations argue that there have been major deficiencies in the dialogue and consultations between the legislator and society, as a whole, in respect to adopting the Justice Laws and talking about the amendment of the Criminal Codes.Moreover, the document says that the current generation has a moral duty towards all those who sacrificed their lives 28 years ago."We wish you and your family a Merry Christmas. Let's not forget that our future is common and what affects us, it also affects everyone. Our children have the right to live in a dignified country, in freedom and welfare, and our generation has a moral duty towards all those who sacrificed their lives for us 28 years ago," the signatory organisations mention.Some of the organisations that signed the letter addressed to the Prime Minister are the following: the Initiative Romania, the Corruption Kills, the Group for Social Dialogue (GDS), #activAG Pitesti, the Civic Action Galati, the National Alliance of Student Organisations of Romania (ANOSR), the Romanian Center for European Policies (CRPE), the Romanian Youth Council, the Aradul Civic Association, the ProFest Civic Association, We Clean Galati, the France Diaspora solidary with Romania, the Evolution in Institution, Greeks for Democracy, #Insist Civic Group, the Timisoara Initiative (federation of 10 NGOs), the Civic Oradea, the Civic Radauti, Birmingham WMW Resist, Dublin Resist, Resist in Bacau, #Resist Liguria, #Rezist Milan, Resist Munich, Resist Ramnicu Valcea, #We also resist in Paris, Resist Zurich, #RESISTENCE, Romania As We Want It- Milan, Living Romania, Save Montana-New York, the Relay of EU flag, the Valea Jiului Society.