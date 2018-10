Orban: PNL will find best strategy to win elections

The PNL (National Liberal Party, ed. n.) will decide whether to make electoral alliances with other rightist parties at the time of the elections, the party's chairman Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday in a public television station show.

Asked whether he considered these electoral alliances, Orban said the PNL "will find the best strategy to win the election.""When I was elected chairman of the PNL, I assumed the goal of winning the presidential elections, the local elections and the parliamentary elections. Depending on the situation at the moment, we will decide what is the best strategy. My concern are firstly to unite the PNL with the citizens of Romania and to intensify the communication between the PNL members at the local, county and parliamentary level with the people," the PNL chairman said.Ludovic Orban added that the PNL is ready to win the elections and that the difference in polls is only two percent in favor of the social-democrats, with the liberals recording between 28 and 30 percent at the moment.