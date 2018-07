Outsourced project management services market to grow by over 20pct in 2018

The outsourced project management services market will grow by over 20pct in 2018, and this trend will be maintained in the future because investing in professional project management services generates savings covering several times the fees of the consultants involved, shows an analysis of a real estate consulting company and issued for AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"Outsourced project management services have long been considered a luxury in Romania. The situation has now changed, and more and more companies have seen that the added value of these services and cost management ones bring significant savings. In the six years of experience with the CBRE with this type of services on the local market, we have noticed through concrete cases that the investment in project management implemented by specialists brings you savings that amount to several times the fee paid to the consultant team. More exactly, we are talking about value engineering, that is the process by which savings are made to the project budget, without compromising on quality or specification. Practically, one reduces the costs involved by resorting to other levers and by keeping the initial concept," analysts say.The plans on the office segment include extending to the aesthetic area and ensuring the employee's wellbeing (concept of wellbeing in the workplace). The wellbeing of those working in office spaces and the experience of a working environment that offers optimum conditions are the main trends in this market segment. The latest CBRE studies have revealed that beyond functionality, comfort and safety, new generations are looking also for a complete experience to include the wellness side.