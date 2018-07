Overdue loan payments down 3.3pct in domestic lei, 7.3pct lower in foreign currency in June

Overdue loans - both corporate and individual - in the national currency leu recorded in June 2018 totaled 4.982 bln lei, down 3.36 pct against the figure reported in May 2018, while past due loans in foreign currency diminished by 7.3 pct, to the equivalent of 3.37 billion lei, according to a Central Bank (BNR)'s release.

Total loans in lei amounted to an aggregate of 157.956 billion lei this June (1.8 pct more compared to the previous month), of which 65.137 billion lei were taken out by companies and 88.88 billion lei by the population.Foreign currency loans parked at 87.064 bln lei in June 2018 (0.25 pct more compared to May), of which corporate loans accounted for 44.4 bln lei and 39.523 bln lei in loans by the population.At the end of June, the Bucharesters' outstanding loans in domestic lei amounted to 1.858 bln, and those in foreign currency to 1.436 bln lei.Bucharest reports total loans in lei worth 57.174 billion lei, while those in foreign currency amount to 42.099 billion lei.