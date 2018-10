Parliament justice law committee head, invited to Venice Commission meeting

The head of the special committee on justice laws, Florin Iordache, said he would participate next week in the plenary meeting of the Venice Commission, to express a point of view in respect to the modifications to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code.

"On Friday and Saturday there is the general assembly of the Venice Commission for October. I am invited to present a point of view on the preliminary report aimed at the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. You know they visited us in summer and met with the professional associations, the Justice Ministry, the Prosecutor's Office, Parliament, etc. I will voice an opinion taking into account that, at the moment, the Constitutional Court has pronounced about the Criminal Procedure Code, and part of the articles have been declared constitutional, others unconstitutional, and we are putting them in agreement. I hope that by next week they also pronounce on the Criminal Code," Florin Iordache told AGERPRES on Sunday.The European Commission for Democracy through Law, called the Venice Commission, has, on the 19 October plenary meeting agenda, regarding Romania, the adoption of an opinion about the amendments to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, a Council of Europe release announced on Saturday.