People march in Bucharest to remember Colectiv tragic fire; thousands pay tribute to victims

A few thousand people took part in a march in memory of the victims of the tragic fire at Colectiv bar, in Bucharest on Tuesday evening.

The event began in Square Unirii, where parents and relatives of the dead and the survivors came with flowers and candles to commemorate those who lost their lives in the tragedy three years ago.The marchers also carried a huge white cross reading 'Colectiv' and the names of the 65 young people who died in the fire.They went to the scene where the tragedy took place, carrying that cross to the light of torches and guitar sounds. All this time, traffic was down on the route, with many riot police teams at the scene.In the little square before the former Pionierul factory, an altar was built to hold the pictures of the 65 young dead, where thousands of candles were lit. Many burst into tears hearing a musician playing the violin to a big round of applause.Called the "Guitar March," the event was organised three years after the Colectiv fire."Music touches the sensible strings of every man's soul. We all have it. Maybe it's not visible but we know it is there. When the soul rises, our guitar strings help us talk to them.Then we know that all the 65 are listening. We sing together at the end of October," says organiser GTG 3010 Colectiv Association.