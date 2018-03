PG Lazar: Public Prosecution Service to invest in software transcribing witness's, suspect's or defendant's statement

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar announced that the Public Prosecution Service will invest in software that will transcribe whatever the witness, suspect or defendant, declares.

"I want to assure you that through the investments we make in the Public Prosecution Service we are even going to have software that will write down the statement of the witness, what he/she tells, of the suspect's or the defendant's, it will be turned into writing and the clerk will only add the punctuation marks. Nothing will be changed. (...) This is how we think 3rd millennium technology should work and without any slang to intersperse such a hearing," Augustin Lazar stated at the presentation of the Activity Report of the Judicial Inspection on 2017, as quoted in a briefing sent to STIRIPESURSE.RO