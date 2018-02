PM Dancila: A country's president must be of all citizens, important is for Moldova to follow pro-EU path

Prime minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday said she is aware of the statements made by Moldova's President Igor Dodon regarding Romania and that in her opinion, without giving advice, a country's president must be a president of all its citizens, of those who have other aspirations, included, adding that to her it is important that the Republic of Moldova follow its "pro-European path".

"I'm going to give my own example. When being vested Prime minister I said that in a country, as regards the joint projects, balance and good collaboration are extremely important. I have therefore asked and have openness in a very good collaboration with Romania's Parliament while at the same time with the presidential institution. I believe that where a collaboration on important projects to the country exists, that matters the most for the citizens. One's own opinions are not important, I believe, but what the institutions can do together, given the fate of so many citizens in a country depend on them. I am aware of the statements of Mr. President [Igor Dodon, ed. n.], but I believe that a president must be the president of all the citizens, of those who believe in something else, who have other aspirations, too. The President is everybody's and this, I believe, must be the approach. I don't want to give any advice, but I think there is no need of a radical approach neither for Romania, nor for the citizens who believe in Romania. After all, it is the citizens who judge whether they should go one way or another, and the only way to see their wish come true is the vote, the most democratic way citizens can express themselves," Viorica Dancila told an interview with TVR Moldova broadcaster, aired by the public TVR 1.Dancila stressed that to her it is important that the Republic of Moldova follow its "pro-European path".The Romanian Prime minister paid a working visit on Tuesday to Chisinau, where she had talks with her Moldovan counterpart Pavel Filip and the President of Moldova's Parliament Andrian Candu.

AGERPRES .