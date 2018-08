PM Dancila: Business milieu representatives will find a loyal partner in Romanian Gov't

Representatives of the business milieu will find in the Government of Romania a loyal partner, forthcoming to their needs and ready to take steps in order to ensure a favorable climate for investment and business development, Premier Viorica Dancila said on Thursday in the message delivered in the opening of the International Business Forum by Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall.

"The reinvigoration of economic diplomacy, with emphasis on the promotion abroad of national products and services, attracting investments to Romania as well as encouraging a more substantial presence of Romanian companies on foreign markets are a commitment undertaken through the governing program we are determined to accomplish," added Premier Dancila.According to the PM, foreign investments in Romania reached over 2 billion euro in H1 2018.In contradiction with pessimistic forecasts, investors have not left, but come to Romania, Viorica Dancila underscored. In the current context of external pressure, continued the PM, "maintaining sovereignty and social stability (...) require particular economic resilience."Among the Government's projects mentioned in the speech was also the state aid for film productions made in Romania. "There have been ample talks with Hollywood movie houses that expressed interest in this program and are willing to come to Romania to shoot here. The Government will cover 35 percent of production and personnel costs for productions carried out in Romania, plus another 10 percent if the respective film promotes Romania," the Prime Minister said.One of the requirements for the grant of the aid is that "at least 20 percent of the production is made in Romania, as well as the specific mention that the film was made with the support of the Romanian Government".The International Business Forum brings together in Bucharest representatives of the Government, ambassadors and representatives of the business milieu.