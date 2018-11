PM Dancila called to Chamber of Deputies next Wednesday

The Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies decided on Wednesday to call on Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to show up at the plenary session of the chamber scheduled for November 14 10:00hrs, local.

The opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) has demanded Dancila's presence in Parliament for debates on the Dancila Cabinet's commitment to comply with the recommendations of the Venice Commission and representatives of EU Institutions on the amendments to justice legislation, the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure. The PNL has previously asked Dancila to show up at the plenary session of November 5-9, but Dancila sent a letter to the Chamber of Deputies, announcing that he shad a busy agenda during that period.Last week, the leadership of the Chamber set the date for the Prime Minister's presence in Parliament."After 10 attempts made in writing and submitted to the Chamber of Deputies, the National Liberal Party has unanimously managed today to bring Prime Minister Viorica Vasilica Dancila before Parliament on November 14. Surprisingly, the tentative date has been put forth by [speaker of the chamber and national leader of Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule] Liviu Dragnea himself. The National Liberal Party has made the request in writing 10 times, but the date was chosen by Liviu Dragnea. We will see what the purpose of this opening so maliciously and cynically made was," said PNL floor leader Raluca Turcan after the meeting of the Chamber of Deputies' Standing Bureau.She added that the PNL will penalise all slippages in the debate.