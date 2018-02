PM Dancila: EU funds absorption rate not satisfying; risk of losing 800 million euro under ROP

The absorption rate of European funds isn't satisfying, and there is even a risk of losing 800 million euro under the Regional Operational Programme (ROP), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday at the General Assembly of the Romanian County Councils Union (UNCJR), and made a call on the local and central authorities' representatives to communicate the problems they are encountering in this respect, in order to be urgently solved.

The PM said that infrastructure, namely the correlation of the funding sources for carrying out investments of the local authorities both from the National Programme of Rural Development and from European funds or programmes will further represent a priority for the Government, so that at the end of the mandate, in 2020, an assessment can be done to see whether the targets planned in the governance programme were met."European funds - in 2017 we managed to accredit all management authorities and, even more, we introduced in the pay law a 20 percent granted to mayors, county council presidents, where we have projects carried out from European funds. However, the absorption rate isn't satisfying, and there is even a risk of disengagement on a 800 million euro amount on the Regional Operational Programme. I don't believe it is the case to remind you how vital these funds are for the development of our counties, be them water-sewage or waste projects funded from the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme, or roads, hospitals, schools, funded under the ROP. The capacity and experience you have at your disposal, as well as the capacity as presidents of the regional development agencies, members of the ROP monitoring committee, enable you to support the absorption enhancement, and the problems you encounter in accessing [funds] you can communicate to me so we can urgently solve them," PM Dancila said.According to the head of Government, the regional hospitals represent a particular situation.She also announced that the local public finance code is completed, and it will be adopted by the end of the year. It was created based on the formula meant to balance local budgets.She pointed out that together with Deputy PM Paul Stanescu and Minister Eugen Teodorovici she will watch the implementation of the measures under the 2018 budget law, namely the regularisation of the balancing amounts for each territorial administrative unit, in accordance to the budget execution on 31 December 2017, to make sure the revenues in 2018 don't decline under the 2017 level.Dancila underscored that UNCJR has represented an important landmark in the dialogue local administration - central administration and the proposals and solutions promoted and supported were found in several draft laws.She also gave guarantees that decentralisation remains a project agreed by the Social Democrat Party (PSD) Chairman Liviu Dragnea, and this project's continuation is necessary.

AGERPRES .