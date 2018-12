PM Dancila: Head of road infrastructure authority sacked if year-end completion deadline for 100 km of motorway is missed

Premier Viorica Dancila said in an interview aired on Saturday by private broadcaster Antena 3 that the head of the National Road Infrastructure Administration Corporation (CNAIR) will be sacked if 100 kilometers of motorway are not completed until December 31.

"We have to complete this year 100 km of motorway. On December 31 the CNAIR head must come and report 'mission accomplished', if not he goes home. We have an agreement signed, we promised this, we must do it," Dancila said.The PM said the winner of the tender for the Ploiesti - Comarnic - Brasov motorway will be announced in January."We put the Ploiesti - Comarnic - Brasov motorway out to tender and so far we have 18 bids. In mid-January we will already designate the contractor that will build this motorway, so we hope to have it in the shortest time possible. Of course we are looking very carefully at what happens with the other motorways too," Dancila said, emphasizing that milestone deadlines must be strictly observed."I know that we still have certain issues with the environmental permits, we still need the geological surveys for two sections of the Pitesti - Sibiu motorway. We want to accomplish this and I hope that works on this motorway start during the term of this government, but at the same time we are paying close attention to links to the European corridors, as well as to Moldova, which is a priority for us. We'll see how we do that, perhaps even by combining European funds with public-private partnership," Dancila said.