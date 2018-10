PM Dancila highlights importance of bilateral strategic partnership at meeting with Korea's General Assembly Speaker

The Prime Minister hailed the visit of the high Korean dignitary, which confirms the positive dynamics of the bilateral political dialogue, both at governmental and parliamentary level, informs a press release of the Government.

"The head of the Executive highlighted the special attention that the Romanian Government pays to the implementation of the strategic partnership between Romania and the Republic of Korea, concluded in the year 2008, in the priority fields, with emphasis on the promotion of economic cooperation," reads the same release.PM Dancila also voiced interest in the materialization of investment projects of South Korean companies in Romania."In this context, she showed that, on the one side, the high growth pace of the Romanian economy, the attractiveness of the investment environment and, on the other side, the expanding economy of the Republic of Korea, as well as the favourable framework offered by the Free Trade Agreement between the UE and the Republic of Korea creates opportunities for a strengthened cooperation at commercial and investment level," underscored the release.The head of the Executive also highlighted the good cooperation existing between the two states under the umbrella of the multilateral forums, voicing appreciation for the support that the Republic of Korea grants to the Romanian candidacy for adhering to the Organisation and Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).Moreover, according to the release, in the context of the future presidency of the Council of the EU to be hold by Romania next year, PM Dancila reaffirmed Romania's commitment to strengthen cooperation between the EU and the Republic of Korea.The Speaker of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Republic of Korea is currently paying a visit to Romania over October 10-13, at the invitation extended by the Senate President, in the context of the 10th anniversary since the conclusion of the strategic partnership between Romania and the Republic of Korea. Romania was the first country that established relations at this level with the Republic of Korea on September 8, 2008. The Republic of Korea was the first state in Asia with which our country established a partnership and remains, until today, the only strategic partner of Romania in Asia, mentions the Executive in the release.