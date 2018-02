PM Dancila: In mid-March we'll launch Centennial project, with vibrations on Moldova's behalf too

The Centennial project is to be launched in mid-March, on Tuesday said the Romanian Prime minister Viorica Dancila, in an interview with the TVR Moldova broadcaster, released by the public TVR 1, adding that it is important that Romania and the Republic of Moldova have as many joint projects to celebrate the 100 years since the Great Union of 1918.

"We will launch the Centennial project in mid-March, a Centennial project we'd like to be partaken by Romania's Parliament and Romania's President, too, a Centennial project to represent Romania and which should also carry vibes from the Republic of Moldova, too. I have talked about this matter with Mr. Prime minister [Pavel Filip, PM of Moldovan gov't, ed. n.], I have talked to Mrs. Education minister, therefore I find it important to have as many projects as we can. I have even proposed Mrs. Education minister an event regarding the Centenary in the European Parliament backed by the Romanian MEPs, so as to point out precisely this connection between Romania and the Republic of Moldova and at the same time to emphasise Romania's support for the Republic of Moldova's pro-European path. I believe it is very important to flag up this idea and sustain it from both sides. And I will return home [to Bucharest, ed. n.] with the certainty that the openness proved by both Romania's Government and the gov't of the Rep. of Moldova can only be positive and can be materialised in as many joint projects as possible," Viorica Dancila said when asked what joint projects Romania and the Republic of Moldova should have so that they celebrate the 100 years since the Great Union, in the Centennial Year 2018.The Romanian Prime minister paid a working visit on Tuesday to Chisinau, where she had talks with the Moldovan Premier Pavel Filip and the president of the Moldovan Parliament Andrian Candu.

AGERPRES.