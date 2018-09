PM Dancila, India's VP Naidu about consolidating bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met on Wednesday, at Victoria Palace, with the Vice-President of the Republic of India, Venkaiah M. Naidu, on which occasion the Romanian dignitary reiterated the Government's desire to consolidate the Romanian-Indian bilateral cooperation in all fields of common interest.

"The visit to Romania reflects the importance the Republic of India grants to developing political and economic relations with Romania, a fact which was confirmed by the parliamentary, governmental and business component of the official delegation. The year 2018 has a special significance to the bilateral relation. 70 years ago, Romania was one of the first states that established diplomatic relations with your country. We are also celebrating 5 years since establishing the extended partnership between Romania and the Republic of India. Our countries' relations have a solid foundation, on which we can develop our mutually agreed priorities within this partnership. During today's talks I have reiterated the Romanian Government's firm interest in consolidating Romanian-Indian bilateral relations in all areas of shared interest. In this sense, I have talked about more efficiently using our existing dialogue mechanisms and about the opportunity of identifying new ones," Viorica Dancila told the joint press statements alongside the Vice President of the Republic of India.The Prime Minister underlined that there are numerous cooperation sectors between Romania and India with a real development potential, such as: energy, including renewable energy, transport, agriculture, the food industry, health, information technology and communication, but also "the promising perspectives" in other areas such as digitalization, smart cities, cyber security."I have discussed with the Vice President about the specific ways of intensifying the Romanian-Indian commercial exchanges, so that their level to reach the two economies' real potential. Furthermore, I have expressed interest in attracting more Indian investments in Romania, including through public-private partnerships. I deem important the organisation of the Romanian-Indian Economic Forum on the sidelines of the visit. We have agreed on granting special piority attention to the development of collaboration in culture, education and tourism, fields that have established our countries' friendship," Prime Minister Dancila specified."Moreover, I have conveyed to the Vice President the support that Romania will continue to grant the consolidation of the relations between the European Union and the Republic of India, this topic being tackled during our talks from the perspective of Romania's taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union," premier Dancila further stated.