PM Dancila: Investing in education is investing in the future

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday at the opening of the academic year that the investment in education is the investment in the future and the Government endorses investments in research, development and innovation through fiscal facilities.

"Investing in education is investing in the future. Our goal is to develop the modern high education as an integrated component in the European higher education space. Tightly related to the education area are research, development and innovation, without which an intelligent and sustainable economic growth cannot be ensured, one that will meet the current European and international challenges. Romania's Government joins the European trend of endorsing, through fiscal facilities, this sector, in view of exempting from the payment of the profit tax granted to investment in research, development and innovation, as well as their support through the implementation of state aid schemes that is currently in the works," Viorica Dancila stated at the University of Craiova.The PM appreciated the fact that the investors of Craiova are funding programmes ran by this university and the city represents one of the most important university centres of Romania, part of the European and international academia community.Viorica Dancila conveyed messages of encouragement to the students, so they participate in innovative projects and activities, and highlighted their professors and researchers' openness towards new, showing that the University of Craiova represents an example, through the programmes carried out over the past years within some partnerships, but also for the fact that the study programmes meet the requirements of the labour market.