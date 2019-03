PM Dancila: Pensioners to benefit from approx. 60,000 spa treatment vouchers this year

The Government on Tuesday will adopt a decision to provide 60,000 spa treatment vouchers to pensioners this year, amounting to more than 335 million lei, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila informed.

"We are adopting the Government decision to provide 60,000 spa treatment vouchers to pensioners, which will be granted through county pension houses," Dancila explained in the beginning of the Government meeting.

She added that the Gov't allotted more than 335 million lei for this spa treatment vouchers.