PM Dancila: Referendum on family redefinition, on 6 and 7 October, gov't to adopt necessary legal papers

The gov't is adopting Tuesday in an extraordinary sitting the necessary legal papers for the unfolding of the referendum on the redefinition of family in the Constitution, that is to stretch from 6 to 7 October, on Tuesday announced Prime minister Viorica Dancila, scrie Mediafax.

The Premier stressed that the referendum on the redefinition of the family is not "against the sexual minorities, as some attempt to speculate".

"The referendum for the family redefinition is the outcome of a civic approach, and the political parties must observe the citizens' will. Instead of appeals to the boycott of this referendum, it would be more honest if the parties were to take a clear stance on the topic proposed for this referendum. The party I represent has decided to support this referendum, and I believe this open, assumed stance, is the most adequate answer to an important topic such as that of the family," PM Dancila said.