PM Dancila says farmers will receive subsidies in advance for autumn farm works

Farmers who have submitted single payment applications will receive the subsidies in advance for the autumn farm works staring on Tuesday, October 16, according to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

"Starting tomorrow, the farmers who have submitted single payment applications will receive the necessary subsidies for the autumn farm works in advance. Right on the first day, October 16, 100,000 farmers will get their money, and in the following days 350,000 farmers also get their subsidies in advance," Dancila said in the beginning of a government meeting.She explained that the government will grant 70 percent of direct payments and 85 percent of money coming from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development."So, in the next two weeks, 200 million euros will be ploughed into agriculture under this aid scheme alone. We pay the subsidies in time, we give the farmers the support they need to prepare for the next agricultural year. I want to thank [agriculture] Minister Petre Daea and colleagues at APIA and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for the work done so that the payments are made in advance," added Dancila.