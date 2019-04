PM Dancila says funds to be allocated to people with autism for access to five hours of complementary therapy

The government will allocate funds to ensure every person diagnosed with Autistic Spectrum Disorder weekly access to five hours of complementary therapy provided by specialists in psychotherapy and special psycho-pedagogy.

"We are using this special event to mark the World Autism Awareness Day in solidarity and support for children, young adults and adults with autistic spectrum disorder and their families. Those who have to put up with the disorder, their beloved ones and their caregivers need constant understanding, affection and support," Dancila said at Victoria Palace on Tuesday at the signing ceremony of a co-operation protocol between the Ministry of Health, the National Healthcare Insurance House, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Finance on the implementation of measures to increase access of persons diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder to integrated healthcare, social and education services.