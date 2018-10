PM Dancila says joining OECD is one of Romania's strategic objectives

According to a Government's release issued for AGERPRES, this visit took place in the context of the Regional Ministerial Conference on Energy, Nuclear Technology and Radioactive Waste Management, which is taking place in Bucharest on 25-26 October and is organized by the Government, through the Nuclear Agency and Radioactive Waste, in cooperation with the Nuclear Energy Agency.

"During the meeting, the Romanian prime minister presented Romania's advanced position of dialogue and cooperation with the OECD, its active participation in the organization's working formats and substantial contribution, stressing that joining the OECD is currently a strategic objective of Romania, the press release said.At the same time, the two OECD officials highlighted the importance of having Romania as a partner among the members of the Nuclear Energy Agency, stating that the concrete plan for cooperation with our country in the field of energy policy is to be achieved on the basis of regional cooperation in the field.Romania joined the Nuclear Energy Agency on 8 June, 2017, the press release said.

Agerpres