PM Dancila says regional hospital of Craiova is on home straight for completion

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday that the regional hospital of Craiova is on "the home straight" for completion, mentioning that it will be equipped with over 800 beds.

"The projects of the regional hospitals of Craiova, Cluj and Iasi are in an advanced stage of preparation. Because we are in Craiova, I can assure you that the regional hospital of Craiova is heading down the home stretch, and the zoning urban plan was approved last week," Dancila stated at the festivity opening the academic year at the Medicine Faculty of the Medicine and Pharmacy University (UMF) of Craiova.According to the head of the Executive, the feasibility study for the regional hospital of Craiova was launched in the beginning of September, together with representatives of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and it will be completed in the first quarter of 2019."The regional hospital will have over 800 beds and a modern concept, which will offer patients a better mobility from one medical specialisation to another, depending on their needs," Dancila also pointed out.