PM Dancila: Visit to Oman, Qatar, important political signal for developing relations with Gulf states

Prime minister Viorica Dancila said in the opening of the gov't sitting on Friday that the official visit she has paid this week to the Sultanate of Oman and Qatar were an important political signal in the sense of boosting relations with the Gulf states, a goal included in the ruling programme.

"This visit had an economic side as did the visits I paid last month to Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, with the purpose to back the development of the cooperation with the Arab world. During these visits, I aimed to promote the public-private partnerships Romania's gov't wishes to implement in the following period, alongside with drawing the foreign investments to Romania, priorities of the Romanian gov't. The two visits were an important political signal in the direction of developing relations with the Gulf states, which is an objective included in the 2017-2020 ruling programme," Viorica Dancila said.The premier mentioned that the talks she had in both countries aimed at deepening the bilateral cooperation in common interest fields, such as "health care, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, education, culture"."Therefore, three bilateral cooperation agreements were inked between Romania and Qatar, in agriculture, tourism and the diplomatic institutes from both countries, as well as an agreement between Romania and the Sultanate of Oman. We have thus set solid premises to extend sectoral cooperation with the two states," Dancila specified.