PM Dancila: We are going to promote a new pension law draft to give a better life to elders

A new pension law draft will be promoted in the next interval, according to a Monday announcement of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, made on the International Day of Elder Persons.

"Today more than ever the Romanian society needs wisdom, moderation and the generosity of our parents and grandparents. Their life experience, their living memory of social turmoils and personal worries is a very precious balance factor. Their maturity and abnegation are strong urges to unity, which we, Romanians, need so much in the Centennial Year," said Dancila, according to a press release the Government sent to AGERPRES.The Prime Minster underscored that our parents built "with patience, understanding and loyalty the Centennial Romania.""They showed us the road to a better future, more prosperous, they taught us to help our fellow citizens, to love our country, to defend our national interest, to remain loyal to traditions and the moral values. They had an essential role in defining today's Romania and continue to have an important word to say in tomorrow's Romania transformations. We owe gratitude and respect to our parents and grandparents. We have the moral duty to help them keep their dignity and to offer them peaceful days," said Dancila.The PM added that all measures were taken by the current governing coalition to ensure the older persons higher incomes and easier access to medical services."Pensions have increased in three stages, starting on July 1 this year, following that in the next interval we will promote a new pension law draft, meant to continue with the increase of the older persons' income, in order to give them a better life. However, we still have much to do and we trust that together we will be able to do it! I know that by staying united we will have the power and inspiration to build a better future! I wish our elders to stay in good health, to have peaceful days and "Many Happy Returns of the Day!," said Viorica Dancila.