PM Netanyahu says he's looking forward to the day when Romania moves its Embassy to Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Thursday in an interview broadcast by Antena 3 private television station that he is looking forward to the day when Romania, alongside other countries, moves its Embassy for Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and gave assurances that when the move materialises, the Israeli Government will be there with "a red carpet."

When asked about the political storm sparked in Romania following the discussions regarding the move of the Embassy of Romania from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, PM Netanyahu stated he has "enough politics in Israel," thus he will not get into the politics of Romania. However, he wanted to mention founding "a tremendous friendship" from all the leaders that he discussed with."Obviously, we wish to have all the embassies come to Jerusalem. President Trump [the US President] did an historic statement when he actually recognised the obvious. Jerusalem is Israel's capital, it's been the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years, since King David and 1,000 years before the common era (...) This is where the seat of our Government is and that's where it will always be. So, obviously we appreciated President Trump's move," Netanyahu stated, while voicing hope that other countries will do the same."I look forward to the day when Romania does it and so will others. And by the way, I expect others to do it very soon. So, it's a question of time, I'm sure, but it will take place. When the Government of Romania decides to move its Embassy to Jerusalem and recognise that Jerusalem is Israel's capital we'll be there with a red carpet, I assure you," Benjamin Netanyahu stated.