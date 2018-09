PM Rutte: We do not agree on all points, such as Schengen, but we agree on many other issues

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday that after the talks with the Bucharest authorities, they agreed on a number of topics aimed at bilateral cooperation within the EU, but "not on all points, such as Schengen."

"We do not agree on all points, such as Schengen, but it is true that we agree on many other issues. Firstly, the EU: the European project is very important, a powerful market in which all nations should work together and we strive together in order to be able to provide collective security for all its citizens. Also during the Romanian Presidency [of the EU Council, e.n.], discussions will focus on Brexit, on migration, and I think that the Romanian Presidency will be remembered for many reasons, but one of the most important will be the budget for the next five years, the project for the next five years. So Romania will put its marks in this respect for the next five years, its legacy will be very clear. I fully trust the Romanian Presidency and the Netherlands will always work constructively with Romania when problems arise," said Mark Rutte at Victoria Palace, in joint statements with the Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.The Dutch prime minister said talks also focused on bilateral and economic relations."Of course, I am a bit jealous of Romania's situation and of the challenges that Romania has at the moment and, of course, the increase in trade between Romania and the Netherlands is 15pct, much more even than Romania's 7pct economic growth, reaching a value of more than 5 billion euro. The Netherlands and Romania will again organise a new business forum in the spring of 2019," Rutte said.He added that another topic tackled was cooperation in the field of defence."We certainly did not focus only on economic cooperation, but we have very good cooperation in the field of defence. For example, we cooperate very well with Romania in the military field, especially within NATO, and, of course, the military mobility Romania has proved in this regard has been all for the good of both nations. Therefore, a strong bilateral relationship, a very good cooperation within the EU and a very strong cooperation within NATO. I am looking forward to our future together!," Mark Rutte further said.