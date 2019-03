PM's advisor Valcov says wishes new central bank's governor, team be a group of patriots

The Romanian Prime minister's advisor on economic matter Darius Valcov on Sunday night stated for the private TV broadcaster Antena 3 that he wishes for the new governor of the central bank and the new team at the leadership of this bank to be formed of patriots, because otherwise our country "will have no chance to get its head out of the dust."

"Romania, under the National Bank of Romania (BNR)'s administration counts for EUR 36 billion, EUR 3.6 billion in gold, 103 tonnes, and the rest of EUR 33 billion of euro, US dollars and so on, in deposits. Should Romania wishes today to borrow EUR 33 billion, it should pay approximately EUR 1 billion per annum, if the loan would be stretching on 10 years, this is how much it would cost us, as a country. The BNR, in exchange administrates these portfolios it has, EUR 33 billion, plus the gold and gets in 2017, minus EUR 80 million. So, the BNR is administrating portfolios of such value and gets minus EUR 80 million, since the BNR used to say I didn't read their reports, I read their report on 2017. If Romania borrowed today EUR 33 billion it would pay one billion euro per year. This is the situation in Romania, when some believe they are smarter and for life on a certain spot, but perhaps and I wish it from the bottom of my heart, the new BNR governor and managing team will be a team of patriots, or else Romania won't get its head out of the dust," Valcov said, when asked whether our country's gold reserve should be brought back to the motherland.

