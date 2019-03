PMP's Basescu, about announcement on move of Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem: 'Act of foolishness'

Senator Traian Basescu, Romania's two-term president (2004-2009 and 2009-2014), who opens the list of PMP (People's Movement Party) candidates in the European Parliament election, reiterated on Wednesday that "it is an act of foolishness" what the Government did through Prime Minister Viorica Dancila with regard to the announcement on the relocation of the Romanian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"In foreign policy, everything is possible, but it is very important when you do it, how you do it, and what the advantages and disadvantages are. What the Government did through Madame Dancila is an act of foolishness. Why? First of all, there was no correlation between the stance of the Government and the foreign policy holder, who is the President of Romania. You need a decree issued by the President of Romania to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Or how does one commit to changing the location of the embassy without having the president's consent. We are at a time when Romania wants to receive the majority votes of the UN member states to obtain a non-permanent term of office of the Security Council. How do you think Romania will receive at least a vote from the Arab countries - and there are many," Basescu said at the Central Electoral Bureau.

He added that there have been "50 years of balanced foreign policy, in which Romania was a good partner and a credible partner for both the Arab world and the Palestinians, and for Israel."

"At this moment, we are no longer a credible partner for the Arab world. OK, you can assume such an attitude, but how useful are you to Israel at this time, given that the promise will not be fulfilled, because the president has a completely different point of view. So you have just provoked a scandal, you have lost your credibility, and then you do not even solve the problem. How stupid can you be to do this? I am just wondering," Basescu concluded.

AGERPRES .