PNL MEP Marinescu: LIBE Committee of EP tackles on 27 September on what happened in Romania on 10 August

The National Liberal Party (PNL)'s Member of the European Parliament Marian Jean Marinescu on Sunday said in southern Craiova that on 27 September the Committee for Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) of the European Parliament will talk at his proposal, about what has happened in Romania on 10 August, the reunion being to be also attended by the European Commission's Vice President Frans Timmermans.

"I tabled this proposal two or three days after 10 August. It is also on that day that the LIBE will tackle the proposal by a French MEP with the ALDE, which I saw it appeared in the media (the French MEP Nathalie Griesbeck's proposal on the debate regarding the protocols closed between the intelligence services and the judicial bodies in Romania, ed. n.). A discussion on 10 August was unavoidable. One cannot leave things like this: to see how people are kicked with the legs, how they sit down or are kicked with the sticks in their heads when they are having their hands up. In my opinion, what has happened is inadmissible. And I repeat what I just said last week: the gendarmes' troops need a psychological analysis and those who are capable of such things must leave," Marinescu told a news conference.The MEP reminded that a debate in a plenary sitting of the European Parliament regarding the 10 August events will be staged on 3 October in Strasbourg, with the Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila being invited."It is the gov't's fault that Romania is discussed in the EP. This gov't must go, because I don't want to follow in the shoes of Hungary and Poland. Last week we have voted for the commencement of activation of Art. 7 against Hungary. It is the gov't's fault and it must take the necessary measures to put out this possibility. It should work on the laws of justice the way they should and make all these things that are against the rule of law, the attacking of those who peacefully protested in the Victoriei Square, included, be ceased," Marian Jean Marinescu stressed.